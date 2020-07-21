74-year old woman shot dead in Rawalpindi

A 74-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown attackers in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A 74-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown attackers in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Perveen Bibi.

The unknown killers ran away after committing the crime and took away cash, gold ornaments and valuables. Police registered a murder case against the killers on complaint of Imtiaz Elahi Sheikh and started investigation.

The body of the woman was moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the issue and tasked Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar to trace out the killers.