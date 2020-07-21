UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

74-year Old Woman Shot Dead In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:08 AM

74-year old woman shot dead in Rawalpindi

A 74-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown attackers in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A 74-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown attackers in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Perveen Bibi.

The unknown killers ran away after committing the crime and took away cash, gold ornaments and valuables. Police registered a murder case against the killers on complaint of Imtiaz Elahi Sheikh and started investigation.

The body of the woman was moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the issue and tasked Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar to trace out the killers.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Women Gold

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa files review petition agains ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.