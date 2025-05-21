74 years of Pakistan-China friendship celebrated in Peshawar Assembly hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A grand ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the People's Republic of China was organized by the China Window at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Hall in the provincial capital.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly including Taj Muhammad Tarand, Abdul Munim Khan, Khurshid Khan, and Khalid Khan, as well as Bishop Ernest Jacob, former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, and a large number of guests from various walks of life.

Students from Peshawar Model school captivated the audience with lively performances on Pakistani and Chinese musical tunes, making the ceremony truly memorable.

In his address, IG KP Zulfiqar Hameed said that May 21st is a historic milestone for both nations.

As Pakistan and China celebrate 74 years of diplomatic relations, it is more than an anniversary—it is a celebration of unshakable trust, unmatched affection, and exemplary cooperation between two brotherly nations.

He said that organizing this celebration in the historic and prestigious building of the KP Assembly for the first time reflects the deep love the people of Peshawar have for their Chinese brothers and sisters.

He also assured that as the head of KP Police, he is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Chinese nationals in the province.

Addressing the gathering, MPAs Taj Muhammad Tarand, Abdul Munim Khan, Khurshid Khan, Khalid Khan, Bishop Ernest Jacob, Qamar Zaman, Dr. Riffat Aziz, Dr. Seema Shafi, and former IG Police Syed Akhtar Ali Shah highlighted that Pakistan-China friendship has stood the test of time—from the 1965 war, the 1971 crisis, to earthquakes, floods, and times of global pressure, China has always stood by Pakistan and vice versa.

They emphasized that this friendship is not based merely on interests but on shared values, mutual respect, and sovereignty.

This is what is called the "Iron Brotherhood"—a bond stronger than the Himalayas, deeper than the South China Sea, and broader than the deserts.

Speakers also praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), calling it not just an economic initiative but a vision to connect people.

They highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s leading role in this vision, citing Rashakai Economic Zone, hydropower projects, and cooperation in the tourism sector as proof of welcoming Chinese investment.

The role of institutions like China Window was also commended, calling it a true ambassador of public diplomacy.

Through cultural activities, promotion of the Chinese language, history, science, and innovation, China Window has become a symbol of Pak-China friendship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event concluded with the cutting of a special anniversary cake.