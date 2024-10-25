740 liters of unusable canola oil seized

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure availability of safe and healthy food for citizens.

In this regard, the district administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda program.

According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and seized 740 liters of unhealthy and unusable canola oil.

During the operation, legal action was also initiated against the shopkeeper.

Speaking on the occasion, he said such efforts would continue to protect public health and ensure the availability of quality food items in the market.