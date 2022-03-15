UrduPoint.com

7400 Bags Of Urea Fertilizer Supplied To 12 Notified Dealers For Sale

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 08:19 PM

7400 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to 12 notified dealers for sale

As many as 7400 bags of urea fertilizer have been supplied to 12 notified dealers in the district for sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 7400 bags of urea fertilizer have been supplied to 12 notified dealers in the district for sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that 600 urea fertilizer bags were supplied to one dealer in Tehsil Tandlianwala while 2300 bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 1400 urea fertilizer bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Faisalabad and 3100 bags were supplied to 5 dealers in Tehsil Jaranwala, he said.

The teams of Agriculture and Revenue departments remained active across the district to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Sale Jaranwala Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Eating vegetables 'unlikely' to protect against he ..

Eating vegetables 'unlikely' to protect against heart disease, study says

38 seconds ago
 Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south

41 seconds ago
 PPP leaders, Provincial Ministers visit Rehman Mal ..

PPP leaders, Provincial Ministers visit Rehman Malik's residence to condole his ..

43 seconds ago
 Prime Minister says no-trust motion to doom; draws ..

Prime Minister says no-trust motion to doom; draws curtains on opposition's futu ..

45 seconds ago
 World community strongly demanding joint investiga ..

World community strongly demanding joint investigation of Pakistan's airspace vi ..

44 minutes ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>