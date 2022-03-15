7400 bags of urea fertilizer supplied to 12 notified dealers for sale

As many as 7400 bags of urea fertilizer have been supplied to 12 notified dealers in the district for sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 7400 bags of urea fertilizer have been supplied to 12 notified dealers in the district for sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that 600 urea fertilizer bags were supplied to one dealer in Tehsil Tandlianwala while 2300 bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 1400 urea fertilizer bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Faisalabad and 3100 bags were supplied to 5 dealers in Tehsil Jaranwala, he said.

The teams of Agriculture and Revenue departments remained active across the district to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate, he added.