740,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 740,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day drive which would commence in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from June 17.

Talking to APP,Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority,Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 740,000 children less than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards area.

He told that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization (WHO), polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set for vaccinating children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target can be achieved," he added.

He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams had also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he added.

The Incharge said that no polio case had been detected in Rawalpindi, adding that Polio was a National issue and it was the responsibility of all to play effective role to make the country Polio free.

