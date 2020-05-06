742 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad

Special price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 3.1 million on 742 shopkeepers for overcharging during first ten days of the Holy month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 3.1 million on 742 shopkeepers for overcharging during first ten days of the Holy month of Ramazan.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while talking to the newsmen here Tuesday.

He informed that the magistrates had been mobilized to check the prices of essential commodities in the open market. He said that 14,589 inspections were made in different markets and bazaars and 742 shopkeepers were found involved in receiving exorbitant rates of essential items from consumers.

He said that a control room was also operational at the DC office to register complaints against price hike.