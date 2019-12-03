UrduPoint.com
7.44m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, Down By 20pc

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:15 PM

7.44m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, down by 20pc

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 7.44 million or 7,447,544 bales reached ginneries across Pakistan till Dec 1, 2019, registering 20.49 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 7.44 million or 7,447,544 bales reached ginneries across Pakistan till Dec 1, 2019, registering 20.49 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year.

Out of total arrivals, over 6.9 million or 6,952,342 bales have undergone the ginning process, according to a fortnightly report released to media by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here Tuesday.

Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 4.1 million or 4,141,096 bales and Sindh, over 3.3 million or 3,306,448 bales.

Total sold out bales were recorded at over 6 million (6,024,522) bales including 5.

97 million (5,974,092) bales bought by textile mills and another 50,430 bales purchased by exporters.

Over 1.4 million (1,423,022) bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top with cotton arrival figures of over 1.1 million or 1,104,152 bales.

The report does not include cotton arrival figures from districts of Kasur and Sargodha.

Fortnightly flow of cotton in terms of bails was recorded at 590,026.

Total 573 ginning factories were operational including 210 in Sindh and 363 in Punjab.

