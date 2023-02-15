UrduPoint.com

74,524 Vehicles Registered In ICT During Last 7 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

74,524 vehicles registered in ICT during last 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has registered a total of 74,524 vehicles during the last seven months from July 2022 to February 2023.

Talking to APP, Director Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam said during the last seven months (July 2022 to February 15, 2023) 74,524 public and private vehicles were registered in four main categories.

"A total number of 72,432 vehicles were registered in private category, which includes 40,726 motorcycles and 23,011 motorcars." "Moreover, 6078 jeeps, 1791 vans, 815 pick-up vans, 7 ambulances, 3 wagons and a bus is registered in the E&T office during the last seven months," he said.

He said a total of 714 commercial vehicles were registered which includes 605 pick-ups, 33 wagons, 26 trucks/dumpers, 30 mini trucks, 04 trucks, 8 coasters and seven tractors.

"Meanwhile, in the government vehicles category, a total of 1377 vehicles were registered which includes 346 motor cars, 382 motorcycles, 305 pick-up vans, 138 vans, 12 buses, 61 jeeps, 34 tractors, 63 trucks, 12 wagons, 08 ambulances, 10 minibuses, 3 forklifters, 2 tankers and one crane. Whereas, only one tractor was registered in the agriculture category," he said.

Azam said that Excise teams are conducting raids against agent mafia on regular basis, he urged the public not to approach agents, and directly visit his office if they have any issues regarding the transfer and registration process.

He added that one window operation, Qmatic system installed in Excise office for public facilitation and suggested public to register vehicles in the same city where they live or drive in routine.

