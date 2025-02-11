Open Menu

746th Urs Celebrations Of Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Begin In Rohri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The 746th annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Badshah commenced in Rohri, district Sukkur here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Muhammad Bakir Rajahl Dharejo, inaugurated the event by laying a chadar at the shrine.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Labeka Akram, Sajjada Nashin Sardar Syed Mir Yaqoob Ali Shah, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, and Manager Auqaf Muhammad Aslam Shar, among others.

DC Sukkur, reviewed the arrangements for the Urs celebrations, which are expected to attract devotees from all over Pakistan, including Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

He ensured that stringent security measures are in place, with over 29 CCTV cameras installed to monitor the shrine and its surroundings.

Walk-through gates have also been set up at the entrance of the shrine.

Dr Dharejo stated that the Urs celebrations of Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Badshah are a significant event, attracting devotees from across the country. He assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate the devotees.

Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Badshah is revered as one of the greatest saints of Sindh, with his shrine being a symbol of spiritual unity and cultural heritage. The Urs celebrations, which include dhamal, mehfil-e-samaa, and Sufi poetry recitations, are a testament to the enduring legacy of the saint.

