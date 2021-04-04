747 acre land retrieved from grabbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 747 acre land of overseas Pakistani has been retrieved from land grabbers in Tandlianwala Tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali supervised the operation against land grabbers and said that precious land of Muhammad Athar living abroad was under illegal occupation for the last many years and now it was handed over to the owner after retrieval.

An FIR was registered against land grabbers- Abid Hussain, Nazar Fareed, Azhar Abbas, Sher Abbas and others while further action was underway, the AC added.