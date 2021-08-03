7.47 Million people registered with 'Sehat Insaf Card' in KP: PA told

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that around 7.47 million people registered themselves under Sehat Insaf Card and are entitled to get free healthcare facilities from the scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that around 7.47 million people registered themselves under Sehat Insaf Card and are entitled to get free healthcare facilities from the scheme.

Responding to the question of Humera Khatoon of Jamaat-i-Islami, Minister Taimur Jhagra said that health facility is being given to the people of KP irrespective of their political affiliation. He said that different facilities including cancer and heart diseases are being treated through Sehat Insaf Card.

He said that the highest number of 757,000 people in the provincial capital are benefiting from this card. Similarly, free medical facilities are being provided to 600,000 people in Mardan and 598,000 people in Swat. 445,000 people in Swabi and more than 432,000 people in Abbottabad are entitled to free medical services under the Sehat Insaf Card.

419,000 people are registered in Charsadda while more than 343,000 people in Nowshera.

336,000 people of D.I. Khan are entitled to get free treatment under Sehat Insaf Card. At least 30,000 people in Tor Ghar district are registered, the minister added.

Similarly, to a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, health minister said that Rs1941.539 million has been allocated for healthcare services in district Mohmand of which Rs308.162 million has been released while Rs308.162 million has been spent so far.

Taimur Jhagra further informed the house that the ban has been imposed on recruitment in health sector as the government is working on the new plan to appoint staff on vacant posts.

He said that last year the government had prioritized major hospitals in KP due to Covid-19 and this year funds would be spent on all basic health units across the province.

He said that Rs1 million would be given to every BHU and RHCs for medicines, equipment and other facilities.

Later, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan adjourned the assembly proceedings till Friday 10a.m.