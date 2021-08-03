UrduPoint.com

7.47 Million People Registered With 'Sehat Insaf Card' In KP: PA Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:25 PM

7.47 Million people registered with 'Sehat Insaf Card' in KP: PA told

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that around 7.47 million people registered themselves under Sehat Insaf Card and are entitled to get free healthcare facilities from the scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that around 7.47 million people registered themselves under Sehat Insaf Card and are entitled to get free healthcare facilities from the scheme.

Responding to the question of Humera Khatoon of Jamaat-i-Islami, Minister Taimur Jhagra said that health facility is being given to the people of KP irrespective of their political affiliation. He said that different facilities including cancer and heart diseases are being treated through Sehat Insaf Card.

He said that the highest number of 757,000 people in the provincial capital are benefiting from this card. Similarly, free medical facilities are being provided to 600,000 people in Mardan and 598,000 people in Swat. 445,000 people in Swabi and more than 432,000 people in Abbottabad are entitled to free medical services under the Sehat Insaf Card.

419,000 people are registered in Charsadda while more than 343,000 people in Nowshera.

336,000 people of D.I. Khan are entitled to get free treatment under Sehat Insaf Card. At least 30,000 people in Tor Ghar district are registered, the minister added.

Similarly, to a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, health minister said that Rs1941.539 million has been allocated for healthcare services in district Mohmand of which Rs308.162 million has been released while Rs308.162 million has been spent so far.

Taimur Jhagra further informed the house that the ban has been imposed on recruitment in health sector as the government is working on the new plan to appoint staff on vacant posts.

He said that last year the government had prioritized major hospitals in KP due to Covid-19 and this year funds would be spent on all basic health units across the province.

He said that Rs1 million would be given to every BHU and RHCs for medicines, equipment and other facilities.

Later, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan adjourned the assembly proceedings till Friday 10a.m.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Cancer All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

PHA's cycle-carts distributes free plants to peopl ..

PHA's cycle-carts distributes free plants to people

1 minute ago
 Plantation essential for combating climate change ..

Plantation essential for combating climate change challenge

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh extends strict lock-down for 5 more day ..

Bangladesh extends strict lock-down for 5 more days

1 minute ago
 Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram

Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram

1 minute ago
 Solo photo exhibition "360" opens at Alhamra

Solo photo exhibition "360" opens at Alhamra

18 minutes ago
 Rs 360blin allocated for district development pack ..

Rs 360blin allocated for district development package: Chief Minister

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.