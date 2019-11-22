UrduPoint.com
748 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:22 PM

748 drug peddlers arrested in two months

The police in continuation of its crackdown against drug pushers around the educational institutions in the city arrested 748 accused during the last two months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The police in continuation of its crackdown against drug pushers around the educational institutions in the city arrested 748 accused during the last two months.

City Division Police registered 724 cases against the accused, including 148 in City Division Police, 135 in Cantonment Division, 60 in Civil Lines Division, 161 in Sadar Division, 96 in Iqbal Town Division and 124 in Model Town Division.

The police also recovered 255kg hashish, 1Kg heroin, 400.5g ICE, 24kg opium, and 6,429 litres of liquor.

