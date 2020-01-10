UrduPoint.com
74,869 Complaints Against Federal Depts Addressed In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

74,869 complaints against federal depts addressed in 2019

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz Friday said that 74,869 complaints against federal departments were decided during 2019, achieving the complaints redress rate of 98 per cent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz Friday said that 74,869 complaints against federal departments were decided during 2019, achieving the complaints redress rate of 98 per cent.

As many as 69,584 complaints were decided in 2018, he told a press conference here.

The ombudsman said that modern technology was being used to register complaints, while the hearings on various complaints were also being conducted through Skype and Whatsapp applications for early redress of complaints, he added.

The employees of Federal Ombudsman's Lahore office visited Sheikhupura, Kasur, Raiwind, Okara, Muridke and Depalpur to conduct on-the-spot hearings for saving time and money of the complainants, he added.

The ombudsman said that 13,588 complaints against various departments including Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Railways, Post Office, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Passport Office, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Higher education Department were addressed in Lahore region in 2019.

Syed Tahir said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, various committees were also formed to bring about improvement in various departments including Education, Prisons, Pakistan Railways and Environment, etc.

Efforts were also being made to facilitate pensioners, he said and added that one-window desks had also been established at all international airports to address the complaints of passengers.

Senior Advisor In-charge Regional Office Lahore Nadeem Ashraf and Senior Advisor Islamabad Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi were also present.

