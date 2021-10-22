748821 children to be vaccinated during anti polio campaign: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mehmood Friday said that 748821 children of provincial metropolis would be vaccinated in ongoing anti polio campaign.

He said that all the necessary steps including providing foolproof security to polio staff have been taken and liaison has been developed with concerned department to make the drive a success.

He said that 2496 teams have been deputed to achieve targets of the campaign that would continue till October 27.

Later he inaugurated the anti polio campaign and urged parents to vaccinate their children against crippling diseases that has endangered the future of our next generation. He added that out joint efforts are needed for complete eradication of disease from the society.

Assistant Commissioner, Noman Ali Shah, District Health Officer, Dr Azmat Ullah, District Communication Officer, Faisal and representatives of WHO were also present on the occasion.