UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

748th Urs Of Syed Asghar Ali Shah To Be Held On November 4

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

748th Urs of Syed Asghar Ali Shah to be held on November 4

The 748th Annual Urs (festival) of the famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar would start in the city of Jam Sahib from November 04, 2019 (Monday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The 748th Annual Urs (festival) of the famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar would start in the city of Jam Sahib from November 04, 2019 (Monday).

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has made a Mela Management Committee under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Daur.

Deputy Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Director Agriculture, Additional Director Social Welfare, Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry), Deputy Director Livestock, Deputy Superintendent Police, District Officer sports, District Population Welfare Officer, SDO-1 Hesco, SDO Irrigation, Mukhtiarkar Daur, Manager Auqaf, SHO Jam Datar and Town Officer Jam Sahib will be the members of the committee.

The committee would play its role in ensuring the arrangements during Urs.

Related Topics

Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Population Welfare Agriculture November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Import of GMO seed banned due to its health and en ..

7 minutes ago

PM gives signal of restructuring PTI

19 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain ..

7 minutes ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet Governor, CM P ..

59 seconds ago

Rikshaw drivers organise welcoming rally for Royal ..

1 minute ago

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered places ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.