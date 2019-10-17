748th Urs of Syed Asghar Ali Shah to be held on November 4

The 748th Annual Urs (festival) of the famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar would start in the city of Jam Sahib from November 04, 2019 (Monday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The 748th Annual Urs (festival) of the famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar would start in the city of Jam Sahib from November 04, 2019 (Monday).

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has made a Mela Management Committee under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Daur.

Deputy Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Director Agriculture, Additional Director Social Welfare, Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry), Deputy Director Livestock, Deputy Superintendent Police, District Officer sports, District Population Welfare Officer, SDO-1 Hesco, SDO Irrigation, Mukhtiarkar Daur, Manager Auqaf, SHO Jam Datar and Town Officer Jam Sahib will be the members of the committee.

The committee would play its role in ensuring the arrangements during Urs.