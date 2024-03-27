Open Menu

74.90pc Target Of Negehban Package Achieved In Faisalabad

Published March 27, 2024

74.90pc target of Negehban package achieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The divisional administration has achieved 74.90 per cent target of Negehban Ramzan Package in Faisalabad division so far.

Giving some details here on Wednesday, a spokesman for the administration said that 608,101 poor families were provided ration bags under Negehban Ramzan Package across the division.

As many as 231,579 ration bags were distributed in district Faisalabad, 175,631 in Jhang, 112,355 in Toba Tek Singh and 88,536 bags were provided to registered poor families in district Chiniot, he added.

