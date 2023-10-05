749,177 children administered polio drops in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal said on Thursday that during the first three days of national anti-polio campaign, 749,177 children were administered polio drops in the district.

Provision of vitamin-A to children aged 6 months to five years was also ensured, he said.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rehan gave the deputy commissioner briefing on the anti-polio campaign. The meeting was informed that during the campaign, which started on October 2, the target of giving 772,711 children up to five years age polio vaccine was set and so far 97 per cent of the target had been achieved.

While vitamin-A drops were also being given to improve immunity in children.

The meeting was told that during the first visit of the anti-polio teams, a total of 118,763 children could not be found and by the end of the third day, 66,809 of them had been found and vaccinated.

DC Shah Mir Iqbal appreciated the performance of the health management team and the anti-polio teams.

He said that until the end of the anti-polio campaign, 100pc of the children should be provided with anti-polio drops.