74th Anniversary Of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations Celebrated At UoP

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The China Study Center at the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Friendship Association on Friday hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was graced by KP's Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, who also performed the cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Among the distinguished attendees were Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Prof Dr Johar Ali, General Secretary of the Pakistan-China Friendship Association KP Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Director of the China Study Center Dr Noor Sanauddin, university faculty members, students, and individuals from various sectors.

In his address, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

He particularly highlighted China's unwavering support for Pakistan during periods of regional tension with India, describing China as a true and loyal friend of Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the China Study Center and voiced hope that it would continue to play a pivotal role in further strengthening bilateral ties.

The minister also stressed the importance of people-to-people contact and delegation exchanges between the two nations, noting that such initiatives would deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani paid tribute to Syed Ali Shah, the father of the current provincial minister, for his instrumental role in establishing sister-city relations between Peshawar and Urumqi nearly four decades ago during his tenure as Mayor of Peshawar.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Johar Ali and Director Dr Noor Sanauddin also shared their thoughts, reiterating the university’s commitment to promoting academic and cultural collaboration between Pakistan and China.

