74th Convocation: FAST-NUCES Confer Degrees To 778 Graduates

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) FAST-NUCES, during its 74th Convocation ceremony held here yesterday, witnessed the conferral PhD, MBA, MS, and BS degrees of 778 graduates from the FAST school of Computing, FAST School of Management, and the Department of Electrical Engineering.

During this prestigious ceremony, as many as 19 Gold medals, 14 Silver medals, and 16 Bronze medals were also presented to high-achieving students.

This momentous event served as a vibrant showcase of academic excellence, resilience, and the promising future ahead for the graduating students. The Chief Guest for this grand occasion was the esteemed Dr. Samar Mubarakmand.

Dr. Waseem Shahzad, the Director of the Islamabad Campus, extended a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests and congratulated the students on their commendable accomplishments.

He emphasized that FAST University is renowned for its dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and commitment to producing future leaders.

Dr. Samar Mubakarkmand extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and recognized the pivotal role of FAST-NUCES in providing world-class education and shaping future leaders and change-makers, not only in Pakistan but also on a global scale.

In his address, Dr. Samar Mubarakmand expressed his gratitude to the parents, acknowledging their unwavering support and prayers as instrumental to the success of the graduates.

 

Rector of FAST-NUCES, Dr. Aftab Ahmad Maroof, conveyed his warmest congratulations to the graduates and expressed his optimism.

He highlighted the remarkable qualities of resilience and adaptability displayed by the graduates, emphasizing that these qualities will serve them well in a world that is constantly evolving.

