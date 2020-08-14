74th independence day celebrated in Khanewal with national enthusiasm

Like other parts of the country, 73th Independence Day was celebrated in Khanewal with enthusiasm here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, 73th Independence Day was celebrated in Khanewal with enthusiasm here on Friday.

Different ceremonies were organized by the district administration, political parties, Non Government Organizations and other institutes to celebrate the day.

The main ceremony was organized by district administration at Jinnah library in which Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, ADCR Muhammad Ikraam Malik, ADCG Muhammad Akhtar, other officers and citizens participated.

The ceremony was started with one minute silence before playing of national anthem. Participants were wearing masks and gloves to ensure implementation of Standard operating Procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said independent country is a blessing where everyone could live without any fear. He paid tribute to martyrs of the independence fight.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said everyone should be ready to render any sacrifice for protection and stability of the country. He said everyone should make pledge to play role for progress of the country.

Later, the participants organized a walk in which officers, local politicians, students and people from all walks of life were participated.

The participants were carrying banners, flags and flags of Kashmir. Special prayers were also offered for country's progress and independence of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.