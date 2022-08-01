74th meeting of ATH board of directors approves increase in salary

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The 74th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Ayub Medical College (AMC) and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) was held on Monday under the chairman of BoG Dr Aasim Yusuf.

The BoG reviewed the performance and functioning of the institutions and also appraised the development projects.

The BoG approved a 15% increase in salaries of all the regular as well as contractual employees and also approved the implementation of revised pay scales for the employees.

Both measures including an increase in salary and the implementation of the revised pay scale will result in a significant increase in the salaries of the employees.

The BoG also approved an increase in the pension of retired employees.

The board approved the purchase of equipment for the hospital and instructed to issue the purchase orders without any delay after fulfilling all the formalities so that better health care facilities can be provided to the patients.

The BoG also approved the plan for better implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Program for the benefit of the patients.

The BoG complemented the KP government by providing the required budget for all the ongoing projects.