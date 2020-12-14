UrduPoint.com
75 Arrested During Search Operations In R A Bazaar, Civil Line Police Stations' Jurisdictions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:01 PM

75 arrested during search operations in R A Bazaar, Civil Line Police stations' jurisdictions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched search operations in the jurisdiction of R A Bazaar and Civil Line Police stations while 75 suspected persons were detained, said a police spokesman.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SHO R A Bazar and Civil Line Police stations conducted search operations and searched several houses while a large number of suspected persons were also interrogated.

Police were checking criminal record of the suspected persons detained during search operations, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

