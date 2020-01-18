75 arrested for LPG decanting

UrduPoint.com
Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 75 shopkeepers were arrested for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in the city during the current month.

A spokesman for the Civil Defense Department said special teams under the supervision of District Officer Civil Defense Rana Muhammad Abbas raided various points and caught 75 shopkeepers over decanting.

The accused were handed over to the police which started investigation, he added.

