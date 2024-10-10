75% Challans Of 2024 Cases Submitted In Courts: SSP Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police has been investigation the cases on fast-track basis as challans of all the cases for the years 2022 and 2023, along with 75% of 2024, have been submitted in courts.
As per the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police has made significant progress in the investigation of cases.
“No case has been pending for 2022 and 2023 while challans of those registered in the first nine months of 2024 have been submitted in the courts,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saba Sattar said in a statement on Thursday.
"Out of 30,737 cases registered during the current year, challans of 23,000 had been submitted in the courts."
“Effective investigation and prosecution of cases are critical for the delivery of justice. Arresting and challaning of the accused help in punishing them,” he added.
SSP Zunaira said instructions had been issued sub-divisional police officers and station house officers to ensure timely submission of challans of the cases in the courts.
Senior officers were personally supervising the investigation of serious cases, he added.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two involved in online blackmailing arrested1 minute ago
-
Pakistan girls empowerment forum launched2 minutes ago
-
Yasir Niazi appointed as Legal Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Modi has made India unsafe place for Muslims, other minorities: Report2 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro visits civil hospital Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
QAU ranks among top 400 globally by Times World University Ranking 202512 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 109 new dengue cases in province12 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over rules violations22 minutes ago
-
PARCO announces 40-day refinery turnaround for maintenance32 minutes ago
-
9th Thal jeep rally set to start from Nov 732 minutes ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point: Psychiatrist32 minutes ago
-
Man killed, six hurt on road32 minutes ago