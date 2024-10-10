Open Menu

75% Challans Of 2024 Cases Submitted In Courts: SSP Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police has been investigation the cases on fast-track basis as challans of all the cases for the years 2022 and 2023, along with 75% of 2024, have been submitted in courts.

As per the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police has made significant progress in the investigation of cases.

“No case has been pending for 2022 and 2023 while challans of those registered in the first nine months of 2024 have been submitted in the courts,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saba Sattar said in a statement on Thursday.

"Out of 30,737 cases registered during the current year, challans of 23,000 had been submitted in the courts."

“Effective investigation and prosecution of cases are critical for the delivery of justice. Arresting and challaning of the accused help in punishing them,” he added.

SSP Zunaira said instructions had been issued sub-divisional police officers and station house officers to ensure timely submission of challans of the cases in the courts.

Senior officers were personally supervising the investigation of serious cases, he added.

