75 children died of pneumonia in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 75 children were died of pneumonia in three major hospitals of Peshawar this month on Friday.

According to an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 447 children affected by pneumonia were brought to Khyber Teaching Hospital. The same, when contacted, was also confirmed by the spokesman of the Hospital Sajjad Ahmad while talking to APP here.

He said a total of 53 children died due to cold and pneumonia in Khyber Teaching Hospital wherein ten other children died in Hayatabad Medical Complex who were brought to the hospital after their condition did not improve at home, HMC spokesperson said.

The official said that 200 children were brought to the hospital for treatment of pneumonia, the spokesperson HMC confirmed.

She said,"11 patients with pneumonia are currently admitted to the hospital.

" However, when contacted Muhammad Asim, the spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital, informed that 300 children affected by pneumonia were brought to Lady Reading Hospital. He said 12 children died of pneumonia with most of the children affected by cold and pneumonia belonging to the suburbs.

Due to lack of proper care in arid areas, the condition of children has deteriorated, a known chest specialist Dr. Mustafa Kamal said. He said most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu have received rain and with this, the health condition of the children of arid areas would be improved.

He also advised the parents to bring their children early instead of taking time wherein the condition of the children went beyond improvement. He said when symptoms of pneumonia appear, one should come to the hospital for immediate treatment instead of home, Dr. Mustafa Kamal said.