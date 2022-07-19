As many as 75 people having positive symptoms of coronavirus were quarantined at home, while nine more people were diagnosed with the virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 75 people having positive symptoms of coronavirus were quarantined at home, while nine more people were diagnosed with the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the recent cases, three arrived from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantonment, while one each reported from Islamabad, Taxila and Jehlum.

Presently, 75 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and there was no patient in the health facility.

The report said that a total of 47,071 infected cases, 43,513 were from Rawalpindi and 3,558 from other districts.

The report further said that 6,976,040 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,522 samples were collected, out of which 1,513 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent.