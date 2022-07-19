UrduPoint.com

75 Corona's Patient Quarantines In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 07:06 PM

75 Corona's patient quarantines in Rawalpindi

As many as 75 people having positive symptoms of coronavirus were quarantined at home, while nine more people were diagnosed with the virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 75 people having positive symptoms of coronavirus were quarantined at home, while nine more people were diagnosed with the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the recent cases, three arrived from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantonment, while one each reported from Islamabad, Taxila and Jehlum.

Presently, 75 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and there was no patient in the health facility.

The report said that a total of 47,071 infected cases, 43,513 were from Rawalpindi and 3,558 from other districts.

The report further said that 6,976,040 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,522 samples were collected, out of which 1,513 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti-Beggary Squads net 20 beggars from city roads ..

Anti-Beggary Squads net 20 beggars from city roads

3 minutes ago
 Vaccination campaign against measles launched at M ..

Vaccination campaign against measles launched at Malana Union Council

3 minutes ago
 China aims to reach 2 million 5G base stations in ..

China aims to reach 2 million 5G base stations in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Martial scores again as United beat Palace 3-1 in ..

Martial scores again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

3 minutes ago
 The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakista ..

The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakistan: Meet the new HUAWEI nova 9.

54 minutes ago
 OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment t ..

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.