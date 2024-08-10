- Home
- Pakistan
- 75 countries' participation in ‘FoodAg 2024’ expo shows their trust in Pakistan: Jam Kamal
75 Countries' Participation In ‘FoodAg 2024’ Expo Shows Their Trust In Pakistan: Jam Kamal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said that the participation of hundreds of delegations and companies from 75 countries in the second edition of International Food and Agriculture Exhibition 2024 was manifestation of their trust in Pakistan. He said that the participation of women especially, from Balochistan was commendable.
Addressing a press conference during the FoodAg at Expo Centre on Saturday, he said that the exhibition of such level had been held for the first time in the history of the country.
The minister said that the representatives from European Union, African countries, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and others had been participating in the three days exhibition. He said that along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish ministers were also present in the opening ceremony.
Kamal said that the visitors in the exhibition had not come from only one region but 800 delegations had come from 75 countries.
He said that they would also organize exhibitions in other cities of the country. The minister said that this expo would help improve agriculture and exports related to it. He said that it would also have a positive effect on the farmers and the country's economy. Kamal said that the success of the exhibition was due to hard-work of the Ministry of Commerce and missions posted in different countries.
The federal minister said that the world was interested in doing business with Pakistan. He said that it was a fact that the country was facing challenges and problems. He further said that in spite of these challenges the economy had stabilized and the inflation had decreased.
Kamal said that there were many opportunities in food and agriculture sector and big groups from other sectors of the country also wanted to come to this sector, which would also benefit the farmers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah9 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz9 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1212 hours ago