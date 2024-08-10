Open Menu

75 Countries' Participation In ‘FoodAg 2024’ Expo Shows Their Trust In Pakistan: Jam Kamal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

75 countries' participation in ‘FoodAg 2024’ expo shows their trust in Pakistan: Jam Kamal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said that the participation of hundreds of delegations and companies from 75 countries in the second edition of International Food and Agriculture Exhibition 2024 was manifestation of their trust in Pakistan. He said that the participation of women especially, from Balochistan was commendable.

Addressing a press conference during the FoodAg at Expo Centre on Saturday, he said that the exhibition of such level had been held for the first time in the history of the country.

The minister said that the representatives from European Union, African countries, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and others had been participating in the three days exhibition. He said that along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish ministers were also present in the opening ceremony.

Kamal said that the visitors in the exhibition had not come from only one region but 800 delegations had come from 75 countries.

He said that they would also organize exhibitions in other cities of the country. The minister said that this expo would help improve agriculture and exports related to it. He said that it would also have a positive effect on the farmers and the country's economy. Kamal said that the success of the exhibition was due to hard-work of the Ministry of Commerce and missions posted in different countries.

The federal minister said that the world was interested in doing business with Pakistan. He said that it was a fact that the country was facing challenges and problems. He further said that in spite of these challenges the economy had stabilized and the inflation had decreased.

Kamal said that there were many opportunities in food and agriculture sector and big groups from other sectors of the country also wanted to come to this sector, which would also benefit the farmers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Exports Business China Agriculture European Union Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Women Commerce From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan