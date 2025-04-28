75 Couples Marry Under Dhee Rani Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A dignified ceremony of 75 mass marriages was held in Bahawalpur district in the second phase of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Punjab Dhee Rani Program.
MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, MPA Khalid Mahmood Warran, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jaja, Sadia Muzzaffar Khan, former MPA Muhammad Afzal Gill, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen, Provincial Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, officers of relevant departments and relatives of the brides and grooms were present. The newly married couples included a Hindu and a Christian couple. The guests at the ceremony blessed the newly married couples, congratulated them, and expressed good wishes.
On behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab, each couple was given a total of Rs222,000 through Salami card at the ceremony held in the local marquee, which included Rs100,000 as Salami and Rs122,000 as wedding gifts.
On this occasion, the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal also provided lunch to the newly married couples and participants. Addressing the ceremony, MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar congratulated the newly married couples. He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab is taking comprehensive steps for welfare, development and prosperity in the province. He said that the Punjab Dhee Rani Program is a historic initiative of the Chief Minister. He appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff of the Department of Social Welfare and the organizers for the successful organization of Punjab Dhee Rani Program Phase Two. He congratulated the newly married couples on the beginning of a new journey in life and prayed for a successful life.
