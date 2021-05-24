75 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 75 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 20 drug pushers and recovered 4.

2 kg hashish and 261 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 43 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 99,440.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.