75 Criminals Held In Burewala In A Day

75 criminals held in Burewala in a day

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Burewala city, Sader and Gulshan town police launched a joint crack down against law violators and claimed to have arrested 75 out laws on Wednesday night from different areas of the city.

Police also claimed to have recovered valuables worth in 2.6 million of rupees from their possessions.

Cases have been registered against them in their respective police stations.

