75 illegal immigrants handed over to Pak authorities

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Iranian authorities on Thursday handed over 75 more illegal Pakistani immigrants including three women and four children to Levies force.

They were arrested by Iranian authorities for staying in various parts of Iran without having legal documents and were trying to leave for Europe in search of better employment opportunities. The Levies authorities handed them over to FIA for further investigation.