75 Industrial Units Sealed, Over 1200 Vehicles Impounded In Anti-smog Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Commissioner DG division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Friday that district administrations of DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh have intensified anti-smog operations and the last ten-day activity witnessed 75 industrial units including 23 brick kilns sealed and 1247 vehicles impounded over violations of smog prevention guidelines.

Presiding over a meeting, the Commissioner said that anti-smog directives of provincial government would be enforced in letter and spirit and advised the drivers to drive vehicles carefully pleading that environmental pollution like smog had reduced visibility and enhanced the risk of accidents.

Detailing anti-smog operations conducted from Nov 1 to 10, the officials informed the Commissioner that 152 brick kilns were inspected and out of total 725 brick kilns, 705 had been shifted on environment-friendly zig-zag technology.

Exactly 23 brick kilns were sealed and a sum of Rs 900,000 was imposed as fine on violations.

A total of 99 industrial units were inspected in the division and 52 were sealed while cases were got registered against five units. A total of 4222 vehicles were inspected and a sum of over Rs 1.2 million was imposed as fine on smoke-emitting vehicles. Over 400 awareness sessions were also conducted for the road users.

RPO Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan said that abiding law was a collective responsibility and any violation would result in penalty.

DC DG Khan Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin, Additional Commissioners Kareem Bakhsh and Fakhar ul islam Dogar and other officials were present.

APP/hus/ifi

