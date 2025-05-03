Open Menu

75 Kashmiris Slapped With PSA In IIOJ&K After Pahalgam False Flag Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have invoked the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against at least 75 Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pahalgam false flag operation on April 22.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces’ personnel have so far arrested more than 2,500 people and demolished nearly three dozen homes during relentless cordon and search operations and raids across the occupied territory since the Pahalgam incident.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone), VK Birdi, confirmed that out of those arrested, 75 have been slapped with PSA, a law widely condemned by international rights groups for enabling arbitrary detentions without trial.

During these sweeping crackdowns, Indian troops have not only carried out mass arrests but are also involved in looting valuables and subjecting residents to intense interrogations and harassment.

These operations are ongoing in Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

