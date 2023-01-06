UrduPoint.com

7.5 Kg Heroin Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Kot Momin police on Friday recovered 7.5 kg heroin from a car and arrested the driver.

Police said that during patrolling,the team intercepted a suspected car and during the checking,heroin bags of 7.5 kg worth in millions of rupees were recovered.

The accused Ali Raza was traveling to supply it to different Districts of Punjab and KPK,Police added.

More Stories From Pakistan

