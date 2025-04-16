7.5 Kg Of Drugs Seized By Police
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab for a Drug-Free Punjab, Rawalpindi police on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani arrested five drug dealers and recovered more than 7.5 kilograms of drugs from their possession
According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police held Israr and recovered 2.2 kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested Shakeel and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Race Course police recovered 1.
3 kg drugs from accused Asif. Following operation, Rawat police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from accused Azad.
Taxila police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from acused Nayyar Abbas. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
The suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that all possible measures are being taken to eliminate the menace of drugs.
