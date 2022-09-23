UrduPoint.com

75 More Dengue Patients Reported In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 08:02 PM

As many as 75 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,654

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that, among the new cases,38 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, eight from Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonments area, six from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, five from Potohar rural, and two each from Taxila Cantonment and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad said 241 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 98 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 72 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 71 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He added that out of the total admitted patients,152 tested positive, with 112 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer informed that four patients were in a critical position at BBH and one in HFH.

Dr Sajjad cautioned that September and October were crucial for dengue spread and all departments were fully alert to cope with any situation.

