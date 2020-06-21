UrduPoint.com
75 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:50 PM

75 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 75 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 2031 including 866 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here on Sunday, as many as 866 infected people were in isolation including 804 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 60 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 12 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 each in Isra Hospital, Indus hospital Karachi and South City hospital Karachi, one each in Agha Khan University Hospital, Jinah hospital, and Indus hospital Badin. .

As many as 1105 people have recovered in the district from the virus while 40 had lost their lives.

