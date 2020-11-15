UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

75 New COVID19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

75 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 75 new COVID19 positive cases have surfaced in Hyderabad on Saturday taking the district's tally to 6,140.

According to the statistics shared by the district administration, 35 new cases reported in Qasimabad taluka, 27 in Latifabad, nine in City taluka and four in rural taluka.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Hyderabad has again raised to 791 while the virus has claimed lives of 102 citizens of Hyderabad.

Among the infected people, 776 patients were in home isolation, 13 admitted in Liaquat University Hospital and one each in Agha Khan University Hospital and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

Some 5,247 people infected by the virus have recovered.

A total of 766 tests were performed in the district in 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Qasimabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

11 hours ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

11 hours ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.