75 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 75 new COVID19 positive cases have surfaced in Hyderabad on Saturday taking the district's tally to 6,140.

According to the statistics shared by the district administration, 35 new cases reported in Qasimabad taluka, 27 in Latifabad, nine in City taluka and four in rural taluka.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Hyderabad has again raised to 791 while the virus has claimed lives of 102 citizens of Hyderabad.

Among the infected people, 776 patients were in home isolation, 13 admitted in Liaquat University Hospital and one each in Agha Khan University Hospital and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

Some 5,247 people infected by the virus have recovered.

A total of 766 tests were performed in the district in 24 hours.