75 Pakistani Pilgrims Participate In Urs Of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani In India
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A group of 75 Pakistani pilgrims participated in the 411th annual Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) in Sirhind Sharif town of India where they paid their respects and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.
The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine, according to a press release received on Tuesday.
On arrival at the shrine, the Charge d’Affaires and the Pakistani pilgrims were greeted by Sajjada Nasheen (custodian) Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza and other trustees.
Speaking at the occasion, the Charge d’ Affaires paid homage to the great Islamic scholar Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA), known for his contribution to revitalizing islam.
He said that the teachings and ideals of the great saint created a profound impact on society and continued to serve as a spiritual guide to us.
He thanked the custodian for the meticulous arrangements made for the Pakistani pilgrims and the local administration for facilitating his visit to participate in the annual Urs. The representatives of the pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.
The visit of Pakistani pilgrims is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.
Recent Stories
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BHUs of hilly areas to have laboratories, ultrasound facilities12 minutes ago
-
PTA receives proposals for spectrum auction consultancy in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
National Rahmatul Lilaalameen moot to be observed with religious fervor: Minister42 minutes ago
-
KP govt to implement 10-year new agriculture policy to ensure food security52 minutes ago
-
Drive against plastic bags underway52 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 1272 food outlets, discards 10,176 kg/L unhygienic food items52 minutes ago
-
Light rain forecast for Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Around 40 technical trade centers blacklisted: BEOE1 hour ago
-
Inflation rate drop to 9.6% not an accident but results of govt efforts: PM5 hours ago
-
Punjab govt paying special attention to health sector: Chairperson DEFIM10 hours ago
-
Sardar Saleem Haider's mother in law buried at ancestral village10 hours ago
-
PTI crosses ‘red line’ on May 9: Asif13 hours ago