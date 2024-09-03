75 Pakistani pilgrims participate in Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A group of 75 Pakistani pilgrims participated in the 411th annual Urs of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) in Sirhind Sharif town of India where they paid their respects and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine, according to a press release received on Tuesday.

On arrival at the shrine, the Charge d’Affaires and the Pakistani pilgrims were greeted by Sajjada Nasheen (custodian) Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza and other trustees.

Speaking at the occasion, the Charge d’ Affaires paid homage to the great Islamic scholar Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA), known for his contribution to revitalizing islam.

He said that the teachings and ideals of the great saint created a profound impact on society and continued to serve as a spiritual guide to us.

He thanked the custodian for the meticulous arrangements made for the Pakistani pilgrims and the local administration for facilitating his visit to participate in the annual Urs. The representatives of the pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.

The visit of Pakistani pilgrims is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.