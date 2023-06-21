UrduPoint.com

75 Parks Opened For Public In District Central Of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

75 parks opened for public in district Central of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that one and a half years ago, work was started in the central district under the Hundred Park Project and he is happy that so far 75 parks have been opened for the public in the central district.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the newly rehabilitated family park in Azizabad Block-8, Gulberg zone on Wednesday.

He said that similar work will be done in other districts of Karachi. We will move forward with the concept of "Our government, our administration and our people" in the city.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Senator Dr. Asim Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem and other elected representatives were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said the Pakistan People's Party has got more Union Committee seats in the Central District than in the past, for which we are grateful to the people of the area.

He said that we have to leave a smiling, green and prosperous Karachi for future generations. Construction and development works are being done in other areas of the central district as well because we believe in serving the people without any discrimination, he said.

Dr. Asim Hussain said on this occasion that there should be political ownership for development in every district of Karachi. A sum of Rs 19 billion has been set aside for development schemes in the central district, the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi are working in the central district as well as in other districts of the city today to provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Gulberg Family Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

41 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

41 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.