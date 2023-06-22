75 parks opened for public in district Central of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that one and a half years ago, work was started in the central district under the Hundred Park Project and he is happy that so far 75 parks have been opened for the public in the central district.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the newly rehabilitated family park in Azizabad Block-8, Gulberg zone on Wednesday.

He said that similar work will be done in other districts of Karachi. We will move forward with the concept of "Our government, our administration and our people" in the city.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Senator Dr. Asim Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem and other elected representatives were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said the Pakistan People's Party has got more Union Committee seats in the Central District than in the past, for which we are grateful to the people of the area.

He said that we have to leave a smiling, green and prosperous Karachi for future generations. Construction and development works are being done in other areas of the central district as well because we believe in serving the people without any discrimination, he said.

Dr. Asim Hussain said on this occasion that there should be political ownership for development in every district of Karachi. A sum of Rs 19 billion has been set aside for development schemes in the central district, the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi are working in the central district as well as in other districts of the city today to provide maximum facilities to the citizens.