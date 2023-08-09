75 percent work of Sports Complex FDA City completed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said on Wednesday that 75 percent construction work of Sports Complex of FDA City had been completed which would soon be opened partially for sports lovers.

Reviewing the construction progress of mega projects of FDA City, he said that more than Rs 500 million were being spent on the completion of state-of-the-art Sports Complex which would provide latest sports facilities to players.

He took a round of the entire Sports Complex and checked quality of construction material and work.

He directed to expedite the pace of work for completion of this project within stipulated time and said that no compromise would be made on the standard of departmental work.

He also directed that swimming pools, badminton and squash courts should be prepared on priority basis for the use and benefits of sports lovers.

He stressed the need for ensuring international standard of construction work, and said that necessary requirements for jogging track should be kept in view.

The FDA Director General also directed to focus on attractive landscaping and said that beautiful tree plantation should be made on entire available space. Entire fix and fixtures should be installed under high technical proficiency for ensuring its durability, he added.

FDA Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub briefed about the scope of development work of Sports Complex and said that separate courts of badminton, squash, gymnasium and swimming pools would be available in the Sports Complex for men and women, whereas basketball court, snooker, chess & carom hall,1450 feet jogging track, quality wash rooms, kitchen, dining hall and considerable parking area wouldalso be the part of this project.