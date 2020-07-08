75 police officials serving on deputation set to be relieved from traffic police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) sought detailed information of all police officials serving on deputation in district traffic police for the past two years or more to send them back to their parent department,sources privy to development informed APP Wednesday.

About 75 employees had been deputed in the local traffic police for last four years would be relieved forthwith,it was decided. A summary for getting them relieved from current deputation charge was prepared and forwarded to IG Punjab recently.

There would be made 'fresh and educated recruitment' against posts to be vacated from deputation police staff.

It was pertinent to mention here that many of the said police staff had already moved to High Court to stop their transfer back to the department concerned.