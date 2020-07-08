UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

75 Police Officials Serving On Deputation Set To Be Relieved From Traffic Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:22 PM

75 police officials serving on deputation set to be relieved from traffic police

District Police Officer (DPO) sought detailed information of all police officials serving on deputation in district traffic police for the past two years or more to send them back to their parent department,sources privy to development informed APP Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) sought detailed information of all police officials serving on deputation in district traffic police for the past two years or more to send them back to their parent department,sources privy to development informed APP Wednesday.

About 75 employees had been deputed in the local traffic police for last four years would be relieved forthwith,it was decided. A summary for getting them relieved from current deputation charge was prepared and forwarded to IG Punjab recently.

There would be made 'fresh and educated recruitment' against posts to be vacated from deputation police staff.

It was pertinent to mention here that many of the said police staff had already moved to High Court to stop their transfer back to the department concerned.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic All From Court

Recent Stories

PM urges world to formulate strategy to protect la ..

22 minutes ago

Al Taweelah alumina refinery achieved nameplate ca ..

40 minutes ago

Peskov Rules Out Kremlin Could Be Misdirected on S ..

47 minutes ago

Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan to Make City Carbon Neutr ..

47 minutes ago

Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured in Clashes With Gov't ..

47 minutes ago

Over 40 Serbian Policemen Injured in Riots in Belg ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.