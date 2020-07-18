UrduPoint.com
75 Police Officials Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:41 PM

75 police officials transferred

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has transferred 75 police officers and officials in the district on administrative ground

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has transferred 75 police officers and officials in the district on administrative ground.

According to police sources here on Saturday, the officers and officials who transferred are Inspector Muhammad Fayyazul Haq, Insepctor Naeem Zia, Sub Inspector Muhammad Ashiq, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Aslam, ASI Iqbal, trainee Sub Inspector Muhammad Ikram, ASI Muhammad Elyas, trainee SI Kashif Ali,ASI Allah Wasaya, ASI Muhammad Panah, ASI Ali Ikram, ASI Azad Hussain, head constable Waseem Ahmad, head constable Muhammad Saleem, head constable Nasir Khan, head constable Farman Haidar, constables Allah Bukhsh, Zulfiqar Ali, Mushtaq Ahmad, Abdus Saeed, Muhammad Mohsan, Imran Khan, Usman, Younus, Hafeezur Rehman,Saeed Iqbal and lady constable Sultan Sattar.

