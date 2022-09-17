75 POS machines installed at various shopping centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has installed 75 Point of Sale (POS) machines at various shopping malls and shops in the city to enhance tax net.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, FBR Deputy Commissioner Zafar Jamal said that after completing the survey of markets, task had been assigned to the staff for the installation of POS machines at various shops of the city.

He said that survey of major shops had been completed and POS machines would be installed at a total of 147 locations in Sargodha region.

He said the aim of installing POS machines was to bring shopkeepers, retailers and shopping mall owners into tax net.

Zafar Jamal further said that customers could get invoice of their purchasing items through POS machines under the automatic system on which full detail of tax would be given.

Customer could see the details of his invoice on FBR's mobile app "Aasan Tax"through entering the invoice number on it, he added.