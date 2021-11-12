UrduPoint.com

75 Power Pilferers Held

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 75 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of  over 1,06,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered seven of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

