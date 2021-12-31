UrduPoint.com

75 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 06:55 PM

75 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 75 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 75 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 72,853 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed while two cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

