75 Revenue employees promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Revenue Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted 75 revenue employees to the posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar in the province, said a notification issued on Sunday.

A meeting of the departmental promotion committee chaired by senior member board of revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi has approved the promotion of 75 revenue employees to the posts of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar.

Secretary one Board of Revenue Afsar Ali Shah and other member officers participated and unanimously approved their promotion.