75 Shopkeepers Arrested, 60 Shops Sealed On Violation Of Price Control List

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 75 shopkeepers were arrested, whereas more than 60 shops were sealed by the district administration, on Thursday, which took notice of the profiteers and price control violations at various areas of the city.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Shaihak Baloch, and on public complaints, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Farooq Abdullah conducted raids on the wholesalers' shops, meat shops, poultry shops, fruit and vegetables shops at various areas of the city, including Kasi Road, Quwary Road, Joint Road, Spiny Road, Brewery Road, Faisal Town and A One City.

At least 65 people were arrested and more than 50 shops were sealed involved in violation of price control during the action.

While on the instructions of Assistant Commissioner Sadr, the Special designated Magistrate arrested 10 shopkeepers while sealing 12 other shops for the same offense of violating the price control in Nawan Kili, Airport Road, Alam Chowk, Sadr area.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that profiteering and violation of the control price list would not be tolerated in the city.

He warned that indiscriminate action would be taken against the profiteers in the city, while no effort would be spared to provide convenience to the people and bring the profiteers to the realm of justice.

