75 suspects shifted to police station after search operation

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation at Tarnol police station jurisdiction and shifted 75 suspects to the police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Tarnol police station by CTD, FC, and local police teams.



During the operation, 120 suspicious individuals, 35 motorcycles, 10 vehicles, and 150 Houses were thoroughly checked, while 22 suspicious individuals and 53 foreigners were shifted to the police station for verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.